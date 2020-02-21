The last time Penn State saw TD Ierlan at the faceoff X, the Nittany Lions watched their season end in heartbreak.

Gerard Arceri just couldn’t seem to figure out Ierlan, who went a whopping 28-for-39 on the day in the semifinals of last year’s Final Four. His Bulldogs took a commanding 10-1 lead in the first quarter that was too large for Penn State to close as it fell 21-17.

This season, the team is looking to return the favor after dropping a pair of games against Yale in 2019. It’s safe to assume that faceoffs will dictate the flow of the game and Arceri isn’t worried about one bad game last year.

“Sometimes you're just not going to be on the whistle,” Arceri said. “You really just got to be able to move past that; you can’t let faceoffs drag you on.”

Something needs to change Saturday afternoon for the Nittany Lions to stay on top of Yale’s potent offense. A lot of that has to do with the mental state of not only Arceri, but the team as a whole.

Faceoffs often dictate the momentum in a game as repeatedly taking possession of the ball right off the draw can mentally wear down an opponent.

“What we need to do is manage our emotions better when we're winning faceoffs,” Tambroni said. “Gerard did such a great job last year in the semifinal game. I mean, he was one of our leading scorers throughout the course of the contest. [We] just [need to] emotionally reset and go back to the faceoff X to see if we can build momentum.”

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

If Ierlan starts taking it to the Nittany Lions, the team is going to have to keep its emotions in check from the other side.

“Equally as important to manage our emotions when we're not winning faceoffs; do a better job defensively of being a little bit more stout back at that end and being a little bit more efficient offensively,” Tambroni said.

Originally playing for Albany, Ierlan transferred to Yale for the 2019 season and led the Bulldogs all the way to the NCAA Championship before falling to Virginia 13-9.

Emerging as two of the best faceoff men in the country, there is a bit of history between Arceri and Ierlan. The two grew up in different parts of New York, but got to know each other once they got to college.

“[We met] through mutual friends and we faced off against each other in the offseason decent amounts,” Ierlan said. “We know each other pretty well off the field. He's a really good kid, great competitor and obviously a really good faceoff guy.”

The two even caught up with each other after last year’s Final Four game in Philadelphia.

“I actually saw him walking out to the parking lot,” Ierlan said. “[We] just talked for like two or three minutes, but I talked to him throughout the season a little bit. Obviously he’s super busy, I'm super busy, so we don't talk that much but out of season but we usually get reps and stuff together so it's a pretty good relationship.”

There is a lot of lacrosse IQ between the two players, and it shows on the field. Despite being rivals on the field, they aren’t afraid to share some of that knowledge.

“We'll definitely go back and forth with a couple techniques,” Arceri said. “He'll definitely give me some insight, I’ll give him some insight; things that I see, things that he sees. It's a pretty open conversation every time.”

Penn State will be fueled by the painful ending it endured last season. There hasn’t been a lot of talk about Yale in the locker room up until this week.

The coaching staff discussed the loss over the summer and hadn’t touched it since.

“We got together as a team way back in August when we took the team off campus,” coach Jeff Tambroni said. “[The coaching staff] addressed the entire season, addressed that final game and leading up into that game, what we thought we could have done a better job with in reflection. From that moment, really no conversation whatsoever.”

Tambroni wanted the conversation to act as a reminder as opposed to motivation for the team.

If not for themselves, the players will be playing for last year’s seniors who don’t have another chance to defeat a team that handed one of the best lacrosse teams in the nation its only two losses.

“Doing it for the seniors from last year's team brings a lot more motivation,” Jake Glatz said.

Glatz could be a big asset for Penn State at the faceoff X this weekend. He only got in the game for two faceoffs in last year’s semifinal game, but could provide another option if Arceri is having a tough game.

“We probably will go to Jake and it will not necessarily indicate that Gerard is struggling,” Tambroni said. “In a game like this, you have to utilize your resources and try to wear them down a little bit and keep yourself fresh at the same time.”

Arceri had his weakest game of the season last weekend against St. Joe’s at 7-16 from the faceoff X, and Glatz was inserted on multiple occasions. He performed remarkably well, winning 7-of-11 faceoffs and leading the team to a 19-4 rout.

“Hopefully the momentum that Jake should have garnered from that from his performance against St. Joe's will go a long way,” Tambroni said.

Even though Ierlan has only seen Glatz at the faceoff X a handful of times, he knows he can be utilized as a secret weapon for the Nittany Lions and will be watching out for him.

“Obviously when [Glatz] has gone in, he’s done really well for them if you look at last year and the first couple games this year,” Ierlan said. “He's a he's a tough competitor; he [has] a little bit different style than Gerard.”

It’s important for Penn State to have options, and it helps Arceri mentally relax and focus on his game knowing Glatz can step in if needed.

Don’t be surprised to see Glatz get a few faceoffs in the game this weekend.

“It's good to know that you know Jake is right there with me if I end up getting into a little bit of trouble,” Arceri said.

The faceoff unit appears to be internally beneficial as Glatz attributes much of his success to practicing against who he considers one of the best faceoff men in lacrosse.

“Going against Gerard everyday has just really built my confidence,” Glatz said. “Just doing whatever I can to help them is the biggest change [and] confidence booster.”

For Arceri, sticking to his game is simple.

“If I'm going to have some success against them, I definitely can't think about what the opponent's doing and just got to kind of focus on yourself,” Arceri said.