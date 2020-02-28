The road doesn’t get any easier for Penn State after a tough loss to Yale last weekend.

The No. 2 Nittany Lions (3-1) are set to travel to Philadelphia to face No. 6 Penn (1-1) in their first game of a three-game road trip on Saturday.

Despite losing to Yale for the third time in two seasons, Penn State has a chance to get back in the win column in a marquee in-state tilt between two programs on an upward trajectory in the world of college lacrosse.

Much like the Nittany Lions, Penn has been a lacrosse program on the rise over the past few seasons. The Quakers went just 7-8 in 2018 before achieving a 12-4 record last season to get the program’s first 10-plus-win season since 2014.

“When you see a little bit of film on Penn, you recognize how talented they are coming off a 14-11 win against Duke,” coach Jeff Tambroni said. “You recognize the direction they’re heading.”

Hailing from the Ivy League, Penn has played half the games that Penn State has in 2020. Against two top-10 teams, however, the Quakers have shown their abilities even in such a small sample size.

Penn’s one loss came in a road matchup against Maryland, who was ranked No. 4 at the time. The Quakers were up 15-11 heading into the final quarter before giving up six unanswered goals to eventually lose 17-15.

While the Nittany Lions recognize the legitimacy of the Quakers, the focus — like every other week — is on themselves and their own preparation.

“We’ve had the same message that we really got to dig in on our team, our own success and our own ability,” Tambroni said.

Known for its offensive firepower, Penn State struggled on Yale’s side of the field on Saturday. Facing another offensively gifted team in Penn, the Nittany Lions will need to regroup quickly if they want to come out of Philadelphia with another win under their belt.

Even with the 12-10 loss against Yale, redshirt senior attackman Grant Ament and company are averaging 16 goals per game and are still recognized as one of the top offensive units in the nation.

Conversely, the Penn State defense has been quietly putting up staggering numbers. The Nittany Lions are allowing just under nine goals per game and are putting pressure on opponents’ man-up opportunities, allowing only a .250 conversion percentage.

To ensure another stout defensive performance, the Nittany Lions will need to minimize the impact of Penn’s physical athletes.

“They’re just big dudes that you really got to play in space and make them uncomfortable,” junior defender Brayden Peck said.

While there will certainly be a shift in gameplan, Penn State will do its best to stick to its brand of lacrosse that it has been demonstrating all season.

“We just got to get out there and play our game, like we’ve been playing all year — not be afraid of anyone and not step down to anyone,” redshirt senior long-stick midfielder Tommy Wright.

The last time these two teams met was under similar circumstances.

Penn State was coming off its only regular season loss to Yale while Penn was 0-2 on the young season. The Nittany Lions were propelled by two goals from senior Nick Spillane in the final minutes to secure a 15-14 home win.

The game will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.