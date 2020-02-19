The Big Ten showed the good, the bad and the ugly in an eventful weekend for the conference.

Other than Penn State’s 19-4 commanding performance over Saint Joseph’s, there weren’t too many positives for a conference that entered the season as one of the best in college lacrosse.

The Nittany Lions have propelled themselves into being the team to beat in the regular season and in tournament time, but how did other Big Ten teams fare over the weekend?

Below are some talking points from the strange weekend for the Big Ten.

Maryland has two nail-biting performances

In what is beginning to become a theme for the Terrapins in 2020, Maryland escaped a close game on Saturday but couldn't quite keep the magic alive against Villanova just three days later.

The Terps defeated Penn, previously ranked No. 6, by a score of 17-15 after tallying six unanswered fourth-quarter goals on Saturday.

After its dominating double-digit win over High Point, Maryland won its next two games by a combined score of just three goals.

The Terps faced a short turnaround before travelling to Villanova on Tuesday, and their fatigue showed in a 13-12 loss.

Maryland relied heavily on junior midfielder Logan Wisnauskas, who scored four goals in the losing effort.

Coach John Tillman has the opportunity to help his team reboot with four straight home games coming up.

While the Terps have demonstrated weakness in these close games, they haven’t yet backed down from obstructions. This team, along with its stubborn resilience, could be a big-time player in the Big Ten Tournament and beyond.

Three more teams lose close ones

If you would have told me that three Big Ten teams would all lose by less than three goals this weekend, I would have probably written it off as a bad take.

Johns Hopkins, Ohio State and Michigan, however, all couldn’t pull out the close games they were a part of.

Johns Hopkins probably put up the most respectable performance, as the Blue Jays lost by three on the road to a ranked Loyola team.

Senior midfielder Forry Smith led Johns Hopkins with three goals as the team couldn’t overcome a four-goal deficit in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Blue Jays host another tough opponent in No. 9 North Carolina on Saturday.

Ohio State, on the other hand, left its home affair stunned after a 9-7 loss to previously unranked UMass.

The Buckeyes essentially gave the game away in the fourth quarter, being outscored 4-0 in the final 12 minutes of play.

Coach Nick Myers and company now go on the road with a 2-1 record to face Bucknell in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

Michigan, projected as the last-place finisher in the Big Ten, played into those expectations in a 12-9 loss at Hofstra.

With all things even 6-6 at halftime, the Wolverines only scored one goal in the third quarter and could never recover from their lack of offense.

Luckily for Michigan, the team began a three-game home stretch on Tuesday with a 16-8 win over unranked Canisius. The Wolverines have a shot at heading into their tilt against Yale on a big three-game win streak.

Rutgers gets pounded on the road

In a surprising turn of events, the Scarlet Knights looked like they didn’t even belong on the same field as Army.

Rutgers lost to the Black Knights 15-4 and couldn’t gather any momentum on either side of the field in the lopsided affair.

Down 7-1 at halftime, coach Brian Brecht couldn’t turn things around for the second half, as the Scarlet Knights were again dramatically outscored.

With an early loss in its pocket, Rutgers will need to regroup quickly if it wants to have a winning record in a stacked Big Ten conference.

Rutgers’ schedule doesn’t get any easier in the near future, as the team now has to travel to No. 11 Loyola Maryland for its second-straight game against a ranked opponent.

In the polls

Even with an unsuccessful week for most Big Ten teams, a few were still named in the USILA Coaches Poll and one moved up to the coveted top spot.

The sole riser in the poll from the Big Ten this week was none other than Penn State. The Nittany Lions climbed to No. 1 after they dismantled Saint Joseph’s and Virginia showed vulnerability against Lehigh.

Maryland held steady at No. 4 after again being challenged by ranked opponent Penn.

Johns Hopkins (No. 15) and Ohio State (No. 17) both fell five spots after their disappointing performances on Saturday.

Rutgers, previously at No. 19, fell out of the poll after its double-digit loss to Army.