Former Penn State midfielder Brett Hobbs has transferred to Bucknell after one year with the Nittany Lions, according to Chris Jastrzembski of College Crosse.

Hobbs saw time in nine games as a freshman last season. He registered two goals, two assists, two ground balls and four turnovers in his time as a Nittany Lion.

The midfielder was first team All-State, a US Lacrosse All-American and Delaware High School Player of the Year in his senior year of high school.