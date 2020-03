After a close contest on Saturday, Penn State defenseman Nick Cardile earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Cardile caused one turnover, picked up one ground ball and went coast-to-coast for a goal on his lone shot attempt of the game over the weekend.

The Nittany Lions picked up an 18-17 overtime win over Penn to move to 4-1 on the year.

This is the first Defensive Player of the Week honor for Cardile this season and the third of his career.