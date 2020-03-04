Penn State men's lacrosse vs Lafayette, Mac O'Keefe (3) scores
Penn State attacker Mac O’Keefe (3) shoots and scores during the men’s lacrosse game against Lafayette at Panzer Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The no. 1 Nittany Lions defeated the Leopards 16-9.

 Jonah Rosen

One Penn Stater is being nationally recognized for his clutch play on Saturday.

Senior attackman Mac O’Keefe made the NCAA Lacrosse Plays of the Week with the No. 2 play which featured his game-winning overtime goal against Penn.

O’Keefe’s goal was his fourth of the game and 22nd on the season.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina for a neutral-site game against Cornell on Sunday before traveling to Greenville, South Carolina to take on Furman on Tuesday.

