One Penn Stater is being nationally recognized for his clutch play on Saturday.

Senior attackman Mac O’Keefe made the NCAA Lacrosse Plays of the Week with the No. 2 play which featured his game-winning overtime goal against Penn.

#NCAALAX Plays of the Week 🥍2️⃣ | How about that for a game-winner ⁉️🥵 Mac O’Keefe cracks the case in @PennStateMLAX's OT win at Penn. pic.twitter.com/uVNwaGn8cJ — NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) March 4, 2020

O’Keefe’s goal was his fourth of the game and 22nd on the season.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina for a neutral-site game against Cornell on Sunday before traveling to Greenville, South Carolina to take on Furman on Tuesday.