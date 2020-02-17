Penn State Men's Lacrosse Vs St Joseph's, Malone (7) With Ball
Attacker TJ Malone (7) runs with the ball against St Joseph's Midfielder Andrew Chilson (50). The Nittany Lions triumphed over the Hawks 19-4 Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Panzer Stadium.

 James Riccardo

Penn State is at the top once again.

After a 19-4 home victory over Saint Joseph's this past weekend that saw them move to 3-0, the Nittany Lions moved up to the top spot in the USILA Coaches Poll for the first time this season.

Penn State eclipsed the previous No. 1 team, defending National Champion Virginia, by earning a total of 330 points in the poll. The Cavaliers had 10 first-place votes as opposed to the Nittany Lions' seven, but they came in with 326 points in the poll, good for the No. 2 spot.

Penn State will look to defend its No. 1 ranking against No. 3 Yale at home on Saturday.

