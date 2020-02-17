Penn State is at the top once again.

After a 19-4 home victory over Saint Joseph's this past weekend that saw them move to 3-0, the Nittany Lions moved up to the top spot in the USILA Coaches Poll for the first time this season.

Penn State eclipsed the previous No. 1 team, defending National Champion Virginia, by earning a total of 330 points in the poll. The Cavaliers had 10 first-place votes as opposed to the Nittany Lions' seven, but they came in with 326 points in the poll, good for the No. 2 spot.

Penn State will look to defend its No. 1 ranking against No. 3 Yale at home on Saturday.