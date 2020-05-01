His Penn State men's lacrosse legacy cemented, Grant Ament embraces the next chapter

The name Grant Ament is synonymous with Penn State lacrosse.

Before Ament’s arrival, the Nittany Lions were in turmoil, coming off a 5-9 season in 2015 that included a 5-game losing streak. Their luck changed, though, when Ament stepped into the locker room.

Prior to the 2016 season, Penn State had a .510 winning percentage since 2005. In Ament’s five seasons with the team, the Nittany Lions posted a .700 winning percentage that was highlighted by a Final Four appearance in 2019.

But now Ament has decided it’s time to move on.

The redshirt senior declared for the PLL College Draft in March, forgoing an extra year of eligibility after his fifth season as a Nittany Lion was cut short due to the spread of coronavirus.

Now entering the professional world of lacrosse, Ament has had years of practice and experience that has shaped him into the player he is today.

Infatuated by the game of lacrosse since he was in elementary school, Ament can’t remember a time in which he didn’t have a stick in his hand.

“My brothers started playing early on and I basically played in first grade and on,” Ament said. “I'd go to their practices and stuff and would try to be as involved as I possibly could. And, so basically, it kind of blossomed.”

Growing up in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and coming from a Penn State family, Ament’s decision to continue his lacrosse career in Happy Valley was a no-brainer.

Ament’s parents, Brad and Lisa Ament, and brothers, Blake and Brandon, all attended or were attending Penn State when Ament committed to playing for coach Jeff Tambroni.

“We've been taking our kids to Penn State since they were little,” Brad, Grant’s father, said. “When Grant had the opportunity to sit down with coach Tambroni and talk about continuing his lacrosse career, we were excited for him.”

Ament didn’t need much time to acclimate to the college game, immediately becoming the go-to guy on the offensive side of the field.

As a true freshman, Ament led the team with 54 points and was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

With 63 percent of his points coming off of assists in his first season as a Nittany Lion, Ament’s teammates knew his facilitation abilities were second to none.

Former Penn State defender Chris Sabia, who played with Ament in both high school and college, relates Ament’s playmaking to a Hall of Fame player in a different sport.

“I think [of] Steve Nash," Sabia said of Ament's playmaking abilities. "Nash, obviously, was someone that some people have never even seen before, like the way he could pass. Grant does an amazing job with a stick in his hand and you really never know what he's going to do.”

His production didn’t stop after his freshman season, though. Ament’s next season added more accolades to his résumé with an All-Big Ten first-team nod and a National Player of the Week award after a nine-point outing against Cornell in early February.

Then, he hit a bump in the road.

Entering his junior season, Ament suffered a foot injury that forced him to take a redshirt and miss the entire 2018 campaign. Without its top point-scorer, Penn State went just 8-6 and failed to make the Big Ten Tournament.

Coming across the first major obstacle in his college career, Ament received some advice from someone who suffered a similar injury — former Cornell standout Rob Pannell.

“I had the same injury, and I had reached out to coach Tambroni, who I played for at Cornell and have a relationship with,” Pannell said. “I said, ‘Listen, I saw what happened to Grant and if he wants to speak to me about it, I did the same thing.’”

From then on, a relationship budded between the third-year college player and the MLL All-Star. Pannell stressed the importance of not rushing back from the injury and was a driving force in Ament eventually taking a redshirt to prime himself for a return in 2019.

That redshirt, allowing Ament to rehab, made his comeback in 2019 one for the record books.

Leading the Nittany Lions to the NCAA Tournament with just one regular-season loss, Ament was primed to take Penn State to a place uncharted for Penn State men’s lacrosse — the NCAA Final Four.

Prior to his redshirt junior season, Ament had never made it past the first round of the tournament, only making it once before and losing to Towson.

That would change, though, as Penn State coasted by UMBC and Loyola in the first two rounds before getting to the Final Four. In the semifinals, the Nittany Lions were set to face a familiar opponent.

Before their Final Four appearance against Yale, the Nittany Lions had lost just one game. That game, in New Haven, Connecticut, was a one-point loss in which Ament’s nine points weren’t enough to keep Penn State’s undefeated bid alive.

Ament and company would eventually lose to the Bulldogs again in their first Final Four appearance, but the foundation of becoming a perennial contender was set.

Finishing the 2019 season with 126 points, Ament set the NCAA record for assists in a single season with 96 and was one of five players selected as finalists for the Tewaaraton Award.

Coming out of high school, Ament could have elected to continue his college career at schools like Johns Hopkins, Maryland or Duke that had already set themselves apart as some of the premier programs in lacrosse.

The Pennsylvania native, however, wanted to help jumpstart a culture of winning in his home state — a goal that was realized with the team’s dream season that culminated into the Final Four appearance.

“I really enjoyed being able to kind of start a culture and start a trend for a program that has been on the map, but hasn’t really quite sunk in yet,” Ament said.

That culture continued in the early part of 2020, with the Nittany Lions heralded as a top contender and positioned at No. 1 for multiple weeks.

But Ament was stripped of the opportunity to bookend his career with another historic season.

Penn State played just seven games in 2020 before its season was ended due to the spread of coronavirus, and now players and fans alike are left wondering what could have been.

Tallying three assists in what would turn out to be his final collegiate game against Furman, Ament led the NCAA with 31 assists on the season and finished second in the NCAA with 4.57 assists per game.

While Ament’s time at Penn State has come to a close, he has forged relationships with his teammates and coaching staff that will last a lifetime.

One of those relationships is with Tambroni, who started to recruit Ament when he was in the ninth grade.

“After I had already announced and told him that I'm not coming back, he texted me that night just checking in to see how I was doing,” Ament said about Tambroni. “These past five years, it's just the start of our relationship, and the hope is that it can just continue on for as long as it possibly can.”

Ament isn’t the only one who benefited from their relationship, though.

“I've often sat down in the office with Grant, and he shares my passion for the sport of lacrosse,” Tambroni said. “I have so much admiration for the way his mind worked, certainly worked like a coach and he was an extension of our coaching staff on the field.”

Ament’s journey will now continue with the Premier Lacrosse League’s College Draft, which was originally scheduled for April 21, but has now been pushed back to May due to the spread of coronavirus.

Whatever team Ament suits up for next, fellow PLL newcomer Pannell is excited to play in the same league as the Penn State all-time leading points scorer.

“I'm pretty positive in saying that he's gonna have success right from the get go in the PLL, and I'm excited to see it,” Pannell said. “I know we'll have a bunch of laughs and a bunch of smiles whether we're playing against or with each other.”

