Coming off of its best season in program history, expectations are high for Penn State in 2020.

The Nittany Lions earned the top spot in the preseason Nike US Lacrosse Division I Preseason Top 20.

Defending national champion Virginia was ranked second in the first iteration of the poll, while Yale, the team that knocked Penn State out of the NCAA Tournament in 2019, came in at third.

Four other Big Ten programs appeared in the poll. Maryland was ranked No. 4, Johns Hopkins earned the No. 8 spot, Ohio State came in at No. 13 and Rutgers was ranked No. 16.

The Nittany Lions also came in at No. 2 in Inside Lacrosse's Face-Off Yearbook Top 20, with the Cavaliers taking the top spot in the poll.