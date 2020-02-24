Penn State may have had it rough this weekend, but it’s still in prime position to finish the season ahead of its competition.

In just Penn State’s fourth game of the regular season, Yale came into Happy Valley and handed Penn State its first loss since the 2019 Final Four when the Nittany Lions lost to — you guessed it — the Bulldogs.

The early-afternoon affair wasn’t always pretty, but it was clear from the beginning that both teams were going to go tit-for-tat for the entire 60 minutes of action after the Bulldogs and Nittany Lions traded quick goals in the opening minutes.

While this was Penn State’s third loss to Yale in two seasons, coach Jeff Tambroni shouldn’t press the panic button — yet.

Since the beginning of 2019, the Nittany Lions have been outscored 47-40 by the Bulldogs. If not for a 10-2 first quarter for Yale in the Final Four last year, that margin would be even smaller.

The final score of 12-10 may say otherwise, but it wasn’t clear which team was better or more prepared. Both Penn State and Yale played sloppy, uninspired lacrosse for the duration of the game.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a recent game in which the Nittany Lions have had a rougher offensive performance. In fact, you’d have to go back to 2018 to find Penn State’s last game with 10 or less goals, a 10-9 overtime loss against Michigan on April 28.

In other words, this lack of offense is simply rare for Penn State. For example, redshirt senior attackman Grant Ament could not get anything going in the first half, going into the intermission with zero points. In the three games leading up to this one, Ament was averaging 4.67 first-half points per game.

If anything, fans of the Nittany Lions should be impressed that Penn State even had a shot to tie or claim the lead in the fourth quarter. While the offense struggled, the defense handed in a performance that was unlike anything we had seen from it against top competition.

Senior goalie Colby Kneese came to play, and stepped up when Yale was living on Penn State’s side of the field. He finished the day with 16 saves, a season-high for someone who was previously considered as a weak link in the Nittany Lion core.

Last season’s Final Four matchup led to a nightmare first quarter for Penn State. Yale bolted out to a 10-2 lead that proved insurmountable despite a late comeback from the Nittany Lions. This game, however, was much more evenly matched.

Penn State’s worst quarter this weekend came in the second when it was outscored 4-2 in a 15-minute span. While still not ideal to be outscored in a quarter, the Nittany Lions’ ability to stay somewhat even was certainly a step in the right direction for a team that wants to make a deep postseason run.

Having one loss to a powerhouse program is not calamitous for Tambroni and company. The last Division I program to finish undefeated was Virginia in 2006 and six out of the last seven champions have finished with three or more losses.

The Nittany Lions have every opportunity to right the ship over the next few weeks with marquee matchups with Penn, Cornell and Lehigh before the start of Big Ten play.

Breathe, Penn State fans — the season is far from over. This team could still end up being the best in program history and certainly has enough firepower to be a serious championship contender.