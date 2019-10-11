Penn State's 2021 recruiting class grew to five on Thursday.

Four-star long stick midfielder Mac Rietano committed to the Nittany Lions, according to Inside Lacrosse's Ty Xanders.

Touted as "the best pure d-middie in the 2021 class" by Xanders, Rietano is the 91st-ranked recruit by Inside Lacrosse, making him the third-highest of Penn State's group of five.

Rietano plays high school ball at The Bullis School in Maryland, meaning that he will join his teammate, 2021's top goalie Jack Fracyon, at Penn State. Rietano plays club for DC Express 2021.

The class now consists of Fracyon, Pup Buono, Rietano, Lake Baker and Finn Scanlon.