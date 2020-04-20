While all-time point leader Grant Ament will not be returning, Penn State will not be without some familiar faces in its lineup for the 2021 season.

Mac O’Keefe, Nick Cardile, Colby Kneese, Gerard Arceri and TJ Connellan have all announced that they will be donning the blue and white next season after a series of tough decisions.

After the NCAA announced that it would allow seniors to return for one more run, coach Jeff Tambroni emphasized that the players and families understood that the program and coaching staff were with them no matter what.

“We've tried to be very patient and very mindful of both sides and scenarios,” Tambroni said via Zoom on Friday. “We opened up the opportunity for all of our seniors to come back and [we’ve] just tried to walk through with their families and with the student-athletes the best and most viable option.”

For a brief period, the future for the seniors looked bleak. It was unclear whether or not the NCAA would allow its senior spring athletes to return to their universities the following season or if they would honor the players’ scholarships.

Even after there was certainty that players would be granted an extra year of eligibility, tough decisions had to be made about the future. People have careers to start and lives to push forward with.

With the loss of Ament, it made each player’s decision even more difficult.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

The team needed something to rally around, and it started when O’Keefe, Penn State’s all-time leading goal-getter, walked into Tambroni’s office and made it clear that he was coming back.

“For me, it was a no-brainer,” O’Keefe said via Zoom. “I would do anything possible to spend another year in State College and chase that National Championship, chase what I've been searching for since I was about four or five years old.”

Both O’Keefe and faceoff specialist Gerard Arceri cited the bus ride home from their spring break trip to the Carolinas as an emotional time. The players learned the news of the canceled season through Twitter, and Tambroni led a tearful speech at a restaurant among the team.

Arceri said he was asked several questions from underclassmen, but even before anything was certain, he knew he’d be returning in 2021.

“The first thing I said was, ‘Yeah, I’ll be back, don't you worry,’” Arceri said via Zoom. “I kind of assumed that the NCAA was going to try and do something to compensate for the year that was taken away from us. I kind of expected that the entire time.”

O’Keefe had pitched the idea to return the following season to Tambroni even before he knew whether or not he’d be welcomed back, and it was a chain reaction from there.

“He is a quiet leader, but just well respected throughout the locker room, throughout our coaching staff. He’s one of our hardest working young men,” Tambroni said.

O’Keefe was offered to take the fall semester off and just re-enroll in time for the spring season, but he insisted on returning for a full year in Happy Valley.

“He comes from a terrific family –– super grounded, very blue-collar, extremely humble in their approach, ––and Mac has all those same qualities,” Tambroni said.

While winning is likely on the mind of every single player returning for the 2021 season, Tambroni felt like the decision to return couldn’t be made on the game alone.

“If you just say, ‘I want to come back to win,’ that just wasn't a good enough purpose to bring you back, to get you up out of bed every day, to manage some of the disappointments, to manage some of the hurdles that are going to happen through the course of the year,” Tambroni said.

The coach was very clear that this was as much a return to the sport as it is a return to school, loss, experiences and knowledge from loss, and leadership.

With the dynamic duo on offense now cut in half, O’Keefe looks forward to leading his guys through his final season but certainly isn’t ready to make it all about him.

“It sounds nice to lead this team and I'm going to lead this team as much as I can, but the sole focus of this team should not just be on myself,” O’Keefe said. “It should be on everybody.”