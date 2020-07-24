Five days into the 2020 MLL season, a team is already halfway to being crowned champion.

The MLL decided to play an abbreviated season in Annapolis, Maryland, which began on July 18 and runs through Sunday.

With this, a handful of former Penn Staters have come out of the gates firing to help propel their squads into the four-team playoff.

Out of the five Nittany Lions playing in the 2020 MLL season, here are the three making the biggest impact.

Ryan Keenan, Chesapeake Bayhawks

The most explosive Penn State alum on the offensive side of the ball, Ryan Keenan had no trouble finding the net early and often for the Chesapeake Bayhawks.

In his first game of the year against the Philadelphia Barrage, Keenan scored two goals on four shots on goal to help lead the Bayhawks to a 16-11 win in their season opener.

Keenan has scored a goal in each of his first three games and has been an integral piece on a Chesapeake team that currently sits in second place in the standings behind just the undefeated Denver Outlaws.

The Smithville, New York, native spent four seasons at Penn State from 2015 to 2018 and was named a team captain as a senior, a season in which he put up a career-high 31 points on 21 goals and 10 assists.

Keenan was twice named a Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week during his time as a Nittany Lion.

Austin Kaut, New York Lizards

After a forgettable season-opening showing in goal for the New York Lizards, Austin Kaut has improved each time he’s taken the field for coach BJ O’Hara.

Kaut started the season with just seven saves on 12 goals allowed and eventually went to the bench after playing for just 40 minutes in the Lizards’ loss.

But his second game was better, posting 12 saves on 15 goals allowed against the Boston Cannons.

Heading into the third game against the Outlaws, expectations were low for Kaut and the rest of the New York squad against the most potent team in the MLL.

Kaut, however, did all he could, tallying 15 saves on just 12 goals allowed in a one-goal loss against Denver as the Outlaws remained undefeated.

After playing at Penn State from 2011 to 2014, Kaut has now spent seven seasons in the MLL with three different teams and is now in his second season with the Lizards.

As a Nittany Lion, Kaut was named an All-American three times and was the 2013 CAA Player of the Year and 2013 CAA Defensive Player of the Year.

Tommy Wright, New York Lizards

Tommy Wright didn’t have to wait terribly long to get back onto the lacrosse field after playing his last collegiate game against Furman on March 10.

Selected in the third round by the Lizards, his hometown club, in the MLL Draft, it didn’t take Wright long to get acclimated with the professional pace of play.

Wright has been one of the most important players on the defensive side of the ball for New York, totaling 11 ground balls and five caused turnovers through his first three games as a rookie.

A native of Garden City, New York, Wright was an All-American honorable mention as a junior in 2019 and finished his Penn State career with 95 ground balls and 24 caused turnovers.

