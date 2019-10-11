In what has been a strong 24 hours for Penn State, coach Jeff Tambroni received another commitment to the class of 2021 in four star attackman Luke Walstrum.

Walstrum put up 52 goals and 52 assists in his sophomore season at Council Rock North in Pennsylvania. He also plays club for Big 4 HHH.

The attackman is Inside Lacrosse's 61st-ranked recruit in the 2021 class.

Walstrum is the first attackman in Penn State's 2021 class. He joins the growing group of Jack Fracyon, Pup Buono, Mac Rietano, Lake Baker and Finn Scanlon.

Currently, the Nittany Lions' 2021 class is ranked fourth-best in the nation by Inside Lacrosse, trailing No. 1 North Carolina and Big Ten rivals No. 2 Maryland and No. 3 Johns Hopkins.