One professional lacrosse game on a midsummer night signaled the progression of the Penn State program on Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions are represented by three former players in the Premier Lacrosse League — attackman Grant Ament, defenseman Chris Sabia and goalie Drew Adams.

All three of them took the field on Tuesday when Archers LC took on Waterdogs LC in each team’s second game of the 2020 Championship Series.

Before the Jeff Tambroni era began at Penn State in 2011, the program was coming off one of its worst seasons in recent memory and hadn’t made the NCAA tournament since 2005.

But now the Nittany Lions are seeing alumni perform at the highest level lacrosse has to offer.

Ament, who was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Archers in the 2020 College Entry Draft, took little time to make an impact for his team in his professional coming out party against Atlas LC on Monday.

The Doylestown, Pennsylvania, native tallied four points on three goals and one assist in his first game in the PLL, leading the Archers in both points and shots on goal.

In his second game, though, Ament went back to what he is known for and facilitated often for the potent Archers offense — eventually earning three assists and one goal in the process to lead his team to an 9-7 victory, in just his second game in an Archers uniform.

And his stat line wasn’t the only thing that impressed fans and analysts — it was also the style in which he put up those numbers.

Ament’s behind-the-back feed to Tom Schreiber landed him on Sportscenter’s Top-10 plays at No. 5 and garnered a huge presence on social media.

Just go ahead and reserve a spot on Sportscenter Top 10 Plays for when @GrantAment takes the field 🔥 pic.twitter.com/amptdEX1EW — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) July 29, 2020

The other former Penn Staters who took the field also performed well, with Sabia anchoring the defense in his second game as a Waterdog and Adams getting the first-half start while stopping six shots on a 50% save percentage.

But Ament has stood out among the rest of the Penn State alumni as the best in the PLL — and he may end up being on the PLL’s Mount Rushmore by the time this season is over.

Ten years ago, you would’ve been hard-pressed to find any professional lacrosse player making waves the size Ament is making as a rookie.

Now, though, Ament is one of many professional players who is well-known across the sports world.

That’s thanks, in part, to the growth of lacrosse throughout the past decade at schools like Penn State, public schools with avid fan bases.

When Ament was a redshirt junior in 2019, Penn State completed its first season within the newly-built Panzer Stadium, a state-of-the-art facility used by both the men’s and women’s lacrosse programs.

With the addition of the stadium, fans had more reason to support the Nittany Lions’ efforts on the field and beyond.

And thus the Penn State lacrosse fan base grew.

Along with the introduction of Panzer Stadium, the Nittany Lions have also been one of the best teams in the NCAA over the past couple of seasons.

Penn State finished its 2019 campaign with its first trip to the Final Four and was a prime contender to win its first NCAA championship before the 2020 season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Penn State lacrosse fan base grew even more.

As the Nittany Lions slowly built a foundation for their program, many of their key pieces have moved on to the professional world, whether it be in the lacrosse world or elsewhere.

But fans of the blue and white haven’t ditched their former stars and, if anything, they’ve embraced them even more.

The future for Ament, Sabia and Adams remains largely unclear as the PLL completes just its second season of competition, but their successors at Penn State are in good hands.

The Nittany Lions have one of the best coaching staffs in the country, being one of only four programs with a National Head Coach of the Year (Tambroni) and a National Assistant Coach of the Year (Peter Toner).

And that coaching staff has further built a foundation for years to come, with six 4-star recruits arriving in the class of 2020 and a 2021 class featuring a 5-star goalie prospect and seven 4-star commits.

It’s safe to say Penn State will be just fine in the years to come even without Ament, who will be making highlights as one of the faces of lacrosse for the rest of his career.

