Penn State returns home to play St. Joe’s after back-to-back dominant victories to start the season.

The Nittany Lions have caught fire early, outscoring their opponents 35-19 through two games.

Grant Ament leads the Big Ten with 18 points including a conference-leading 11 assists. He became Penn State’s all-time points leader during the second game of the season.

Mac O’Keefe leads the Big Ten with 10 goals and looks to further his numbers as Penn State’s all-time goal scorer.

Neither player was on the roster the last time these two teams played back in 2013. No. 19 Penn State shut down the Hawks’ offense in the 9-2 victory. The teams were conference rivals in the Colonial Athletic Association at the time.

It’s not often the Nittany Lions get to begin the season outdoors because of the cold Pennsylvania weather, but Saturday’s game is set to be played at Panzer after the season opener was held there.

“We’re used to playing in Holuba most of the time, and it was great to get outdoors,” defenseman Nick Cardile said. “We try to practice outdoors any chance we get. We’re comfortable with it and the atmosphere is amazing.”

Coach Jeff Tambroni understands the tradition behind the team and has a lot of admiration for what the Nittany Lions’ home field means.

“We’re really proud of the legacy and the group of alumni, family and friends who have done so much to even allow that stadium to have taken place,” Tambroni said. “It says a lot about the legacy and tradition of Penn State lacrosse.”

The Nittany Lions put on a good show for the fans at Panzer against Lafayette a couple of weeks ago, but they started the game a little flat-footed.

Penn State surrendered the first goal to the Leopards before erupting for eight unanswered goals.

Against Villanova, the team gave up a 2-1 lead to start and didn’t take control until scoring six unanswered after a 4-4 tie.

While they’re not the starts the team wants to have, they are pretty minor in relation to the overall play of the game. Still, the team feels it’s important to recognize flaws early so a change can be made.

“I think early on in the season, it’s good to have these moments where you’re not seeing your best,” O’Keefe said. “Every Monday we come in and we identify the good things we did, the bad things we did and where we go from there.”

The team will look to avoid a slow start against a team coming off a big 15-8 victory at St. Bonaventure. Attackman Levi Anderson scored four goals and picked up an assist for the Hawks, and will be hoping to victimize goalie Colby Kneese after a strong start to the season.

The team has noticeably been receiving a lot of production from all over the roster.

Penn State has 13 players with at least a point on the season 11 different goal scorers. Tambroni has been impressed by the depth scoring from his team thus far.

“We’ve been really proud of the fact that we’ve just gotten contributions from an array of people, both in the offensive and defensive end,” Tambroni said. “Names like Jack Traynor, Cole Willard have really done a nice job. TJ Malone continues to do a great job.”

The trio has already racked up five goals and four assists combined.

“As much as we’re going to lean on our veterans and our leaders that have done it before, we're real proud of the guys that are stepping up and playing with great confidence right now,” Tambroni said, “and I think it’s because of the leadership that we're getting at the top.”

The game is set for noon at Panzer Stadium on Saturday, Feb 15.