Penn State has risen to national prominence over the last couple of years, but one milestone has remained elusive — a national title.

The Nittany Lions have never won a national championship in the program’s history, with the closest chance being a Final Four performance in 2019.

But that could easily change in 2021.

Returning 83% of its goal-scoring from 2020’s shortened season, Penn State will field one of its most experienced teams ever with a handful of fifth-year seniors leading the charge.

Mac O’Keefe has the opportunity to further cement himself as one of the top college lacrosse players in the history of the game with another stat-stuffing season after he opted to return for another year.

O’Keefe’s best season came in 2019, when he averaged 4.33 goals per game en route to a Big Ten Championship and Final Four appearance. He didn’t take much of a step back in 2020, either, averaging four goals per game while also causing six turnovers.

With O’Keefe becoming the featured star next year after the departure of his dynamic duo partner Grant Ament, coach Jeff Tambroni also has a bunch of starting caliber players who can hold their own against top competition.

Jack Traynor and TJ Malone are set to enter their junior seasons in the spring, but they’ve already shown they can consistently perform on the biggest of stages.

Traynor and Malone combined for 36 points in the Nittany Lions’ seven-game season and were both in the starting lineup for all but one game.

But one of the most important players returning for the 2021 season won’t be ripping shots on the offensive side of the field — he’ll be stopping them in the crease.

Colby Kneese announced he will return to Penn State in early April and was the third player to commit to a fifth year in Happy Valley.

Consistency in goal comes at a premium in collegiate lacrosse, and the Nittany Lions have been afforded another season from a goalie who has become one of the more consistent specialists in the country.

Kneese has been the starter in every season he’s been with the program and has registered 569 career saves, which is good for third in program history.

In short, Penn State has a solid bunch of familiar faces returning in 2021, but it’ll take more than that, for the team to finish atop the college lacrosse world.

The Nittany Lions’ only losses in the past two seasons have come against Ivy League programs, with Yale becoming the program’s kryptonite.

The Ivy League teams lost a number of stars after the league took a stance against players returning for fifth seasons, and that bodes well for Tambroni’s shot at a national championship.

With All-Americans such as Matt Gaudet and Michael Sowers either gone or playing in a different conference, Penn State has its highest chance ever to have an undefeated regular season as it returns a team with bonafide chemistry.