It’s not easy to find negatives in a 19-4 drubbing, but Penn State had a glaring weakness against Saint Joseph’s on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions had an uncharacteristically poor performance at the faceoff X.

After senior Gerard Arceri won the first draw of the game, the struggles hit. He corralled just one of the remaining five in the quarter.

It didn’t have much of an effect on the Nittany Lions. A dominant defensive outing gave the offense the chances it needed to get going, and the team carried a 4-1 lead and all of the momentum into the second quarter.

Still, coach Jeff Tambroni saw a need for change.

Junior faceoff man Jake Glatz got the nod to start the second quarter, and he was able to find more success. Glatz won the first two draws he took in order to keep the ball rolling in the right direction for Penn State.

“It always feels good getting out there,” Glatz said. “But I wouldn't be ready if it wasn't for the other faceoff guys, whether it's Gerard, Jordan [Donaghy], [Nick] McEvoy, [Jack] Henderson or coach [Peter Donley], so we all just stay ready on the sideline whether our name is called or not.”

Tambroni required both Arceri and Glatz to stay warm in the below-freezing weather. He swapped the two once again after the half, allowing Arceri to get into a rhythm and rebound from his early struggles.

Arceri closed the day by going 3-for-5 in the third quarter followed by a 2-for-3 showing early in the fourth, a modest improvement from the game’s start. He finished just below .500 at the faceoff X, going 7-for-16 in total.

“Gerard has bounced back from performances like this before,” Tambroni said. “I think if you look at his full body of work over the last three and a half years, that guy's gonna be super focused coming in off of this week, and I'm sure he'll be more critical than any one of us can be on him.”

Arceri has proven capable of bouncing back, yes. But the challenge ahead is a likely cause of concern for Penn State fans.

The Nittany Lions welcome No. 3 Yale, the team responsible for their only two losses in 2019, to Panzer Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 22.

And what was the issue that ultimately caused the downfall of Penn State in those games?

You guessed it — faceoffs.

In the two meetings between the teams, the Nittany Lions won just 27.4 percent of faceoffs. Arceri had the most attempts against the Bulldogs’ faceoff specialist TD Ierlan and went 17-for-60 against the Tewaaraton finalist.

Ierlan hasn’t gone away.

The faceoff man led Yale to its first win in its first game of the season while the Nittany Lions dominated Saint Joseph’s at home. Ierlan went 23-for-31 at the faceoff X against Villanova and also broke the NCAA career record for ground balls early in the first quarter of the opening game of his senior campaign.

If there’s one person that Ierlan is not familiar with on Penn State’s roster, though, it’s Glatz.

Glatz and Ierlan battled at the faceoff X just three times last year, with Ierlan winning two out of the three.

And if there’s one person that has the hot hand out of all four of Penn State’s faceoff men, once again, it’s Glatz.

The junior finished out the game after Arceri showed improvement at the start of the fourth quarter. When the final horn sounded, Glatz totaled seven faceoff wins on 11 total draws.

But the stat that made him smile most was his one goal, his first of the year and third of his career.

“That felt pretty good,” Glatz said of the goal he registered off of a faceoff win. “[Tambroni] was actually screaming yellow, which for us means slow it down and move the ball away, [so] I got kind of yelled at for that one.”

Tambroni was quick to refute any sort of scolding after the goal.

“Good for him,” Tambroni said with a laugh. “That's all I'm going to say is good for him for scoring a goal. He played well today, so I'm happy for him.”

Tambroni’s plan of attack at the faceoff X is one that will remain to be seen when Penn State hosts Yale on Saturday. It is clear that the entire unit plans to put this day out of memory pretty quickly, though.

“[The performance against Saint Joseph’s] doesn't worry us at all,” Glatz said. “We'll just go back and work on the things we need to work on in practice and get ready for Yale.”