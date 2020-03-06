Penn State’s potent offense may be led by star seniors, but some underclassmen have made an impact early and often so far in 2020.

The Nittany Lions, sitting at 4-1 on the season, have received contributions on offense from two underclassmen in particular — sophomores TJ Malone and Jack Traynor.

The young duo has combined for 23 points through five games, and most recently accounted for six goals in Penn State’s 18-17 overtime win over Penn.

Appearing in the Nittany Lions’ Final Four game against Yale last year in Philadelphia as freshmen, Malone and Traynor were provided with the unique experience of experiencing the winner-take-all atmosphere.

“That was the best lacrosse experience I’ve had, especially being a guy from Philly and being a huge Eagles fan — it was just incredible to play in that kind of atmosphere and in such a big moment,” Traynor said.

Malone registered three shots and Traynor finished with one turnover in Penn State’s final game of the 2019 season at Lincoln Financial Field.

While neither Traynor nor Malone scored in the semifinal loss to the Bulldogs, both appreciated the experience to play on the biggest stage against the best of the best.

“It’s something that most lacrosse players can’t even do, and hopefully I get the chance to do it a lot of times,” Malone said.

Now with a full season under their belts, Malone and Traynor are searching to solidify their roles on a stout front line.

Both have done a respectable job so far — as they’ve shown progress over the course of their careers, especially in demanding games against top opponents.

Traynor scored a career-high four goals in the Nittany Lions’ one-point win over the No. 6 Quakers while Malone put away two fourth-quarter goals to break an 11-11 tie early in the quarter.

“Coming into the season, I didn’t really know exactly what my role would be, whether I was going to be a second line guy or a first line guy,” Traynor said. “I tried to get better every day and ended up getting a spot.”

With mentors like redshirt senior Grant Ament, senior Mac O’Keefe and redshirt senior Dylan Foulds, Malone and Traynor have taken advantage of what the upperclassmen have taught them.

“I’ve learned a lot from some of the best players in the country on our team from our defense to our offense,” Malone said.

Penn State’s upperclassmen, with their poise on the field, have also guided Malone in his composure and actions off the field.

“I live with Kevin [Hill], Foulds and Grant, and so I just kind of learned how they live their lives and try to emulate how they live and what their process is off the field as well as on the field,” Malone said.

Penn State’s best season may very well be directly in front of it, and Malone and Traynor have a chance to prove to be crucial pieces of a potential championship team.

Traynor is on pace to score just under 29 points in the regular season while Malone is on pace to score just over 31 points of his own.

Malone and Traynor are behind only Penn State’s one-two punch in Ament and O’Keefe in the Nittany Lions’ scoring column and have been able to provide scoring when Ament and O’Keefe can’t find the back of the net.

The sophomore duo has found a place in Penn State’s starting lineup, with both starting every game since the second game of the season against Villanova.

“I feel like I’ve been off to a pretty good start so far,” Traynor said.