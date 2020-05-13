Grant Ament is officially a member of the Archers.

The former Penn State star was drafted No. 1 overall in the PLL College Draft on Wednesday and the lacrosse community took to social media to congratulate Ament on a dream come true.

Since 6th grade, his goal was to play at Penn State and go pro.Dream come true for @GrantAment 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SgdPYRGlU2 — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) May 13, 2020

Former Penn Stater and Super Bowl champion Chris Hogan was one of the first to congratulate Ament.

Ament's longtime teammate and friend Mac O'Keefe, who chose to return for another season at Penn State, also congratulated Ament.

The current goalie for the Archers, a former Penn State player, also congratulated Ament.

Circa 2012 with @GrantAment shooting a Maverik commercial where he was cast as a young player with big aspirations. Fast forward to today and now he is the #1 pick in the @PremierLacrosse draft and my new teammate on the @PLLArchers after setting records at @PennStateMLAX pic.twitter.com/Cc74y0tdbr — Drew Adams (@drewadams514) May 13, 2020

Multiple big names across the PLL also commented on Ament being selected with the top-pick.

No surprise there. Congrats @GrantAment. Long career ahead of you brother 🤝 — Paul Rabil (@PaulRabil) May 13, 2020

Dang... @PLLArchers attack will be HUMMING w/ @GrantAment this year. Congrats to the #1 pick #PLLDraft2020 — Mike Rabil (@MichaelRabil) May 13, 2020

Let’s do it @GrantAment. Welcome to the @PLLArchers 🏹 P.S I’m open — Marcus Holman (@MarcusHolman1) May 13, 2020

Welcome to the squad, kid! We’re fired up to have you-🏹🏹 https://t.co/kDbb5ir8ic — Chris Bates (@ChrisBatesPLL) May 13, 2020

The finally one of the bigger clothing brands in the world and sponsors of the PLL congratulated Ament.

Congrats to the @PremierLacrosse number one pick in the College Draft, @GrantAment! We can’t wait to see what you accomplish this season #EDSFTG pic.twitter.com/qeOKRw5iSi — vineyard vines (@vineyardvines) May 13, 2020