Grant Ament is officially a member of the Archers.

The former Penn State star was drafted No. 1 overall in the PLL College Draft on Wednesday and the lacrosse community took to social media to congratulate Ament on a dream come true.

Former Penn Stater and Super Bowl champion Chris Hogan was one of the first to congratulate Ament.

Ament's longtime teammate and friend Mac O'Keefe, who chose to return for another season at Penn State, also congratulated Ament.

The current goalie for the Archers, a former Penn State player, also congratulated Ament.

Multiple big names across the PLL also commented on Ament being selected with the top-pick.

The finally one of the bigger clothing brands in the world and sponsors of the PLL congratulated Ament.

 

