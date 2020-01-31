Penn State has sky-high expectations heading into the 2020 season.

The Nittany Lions are set to host Lafayette on Saturday in their regular-season opener, coming off a program-best 16-2 season in 2019.

Although both hail from Pennsylvania, Penn State and Lafayette have never met in a regular-season tilt. The two teams did scrimmage each other in 2019.

The Leopards went 4-11 last year and is riding a 10-game skid into the new season dating back to March 2, 2019.

While Lafayette hasn’t had a winning season since 2010, Tambroni thinks highly of his opponent.

“I have a lot of respect for their coaching staff,” Tambroni said. “Coach Myers does a phenomenal job of recruiting.”

The Leopards’ win total of four in Myers’ first season with the team was their most since the 2015 season.

Lafayette’s 2019 season was ultimately marred by streakiness, as the team won all of its games on a four-game win streak but then ended up unsuccessful in its last ten games of the year.

Despite its lack of success, Tambroni believes the Leopards will put up a fight against the No. 2 team in the nation.

“They will be extremely well-prepared, up and down the field… it’s going to be a young group competing and playing because of the recruiting he’s done,” Tambroni said.

As the two teams met for a scrimmage last season, Tambroni has some sense of familiarity with Lafayette. With Myers’ recruiting prowess, however, Penn State will likely find itself in uncharted territory.

“We just don’t have a lot of information other than what they did last year, and a lot of those names might change if the freshmen come in and play right away,” Tambroni said. “Some of that is just going to be adjusting on the fly in the first half to make sure we are prepared as a staff.”

Penn State was one of the most scoring efficient teams in the nation last year, and that is certainly a trend coach Jeff Tambroni will try to replicate against Lafayette.

The Nittany Lions scored 17.9 goals per game on 41.4 shots last season and held opponents to just 11.1 goals per game on 40.5 shots.

Penn State returns many experienced veterans, most notably redshirt senior Grant Ament. Ament led the team in both points and assists last season in a record-breaking junior year.

Ament tallied a season-high 10 points in the Nittany Lions’ season-opening win against Villanova last year.

Penn State’s last competitive appearance was in the 2019 Final Four against Yale, in which the Nittany Lions lost the semifinal matchup 21-17. Lafayette lost its last competitive game against Loyola Maryland 15-4 in the last game of the regular season.

The affair will begin on Saturday at noon in Panzer Stadium.