Penn State is the team to beat according to a recently released poll.

Inside Lacrosse released its final Preseason Media Poll on Wednesday, with the Nittany Lions ranked at No. 1.

Coach Jeff Tambroni’s team earned 11 of 20 first place votes. Virginia trails closely behind with seven first place votes.

Maryland and Yale also earned first-place votes, both taking home one first place vote.

Penn State was also No. 1 in the Nike/US Lacrosse preseason rankings and No. 2 in both the USILA Coaches Poll and the Inside Lacrosse Face-Off Yearbook Top-20.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a program-best 16-2 season in which they made the 2019 Final Four, eventually losing to Yale in the national semifinal.

The 2020 season for Penn State begins at home against Lafayette on Saturday at noon.