After a storied career in the sport, Greg Gurenlian is retiring from lacrosse.

The former Penn State faceoff man made the announcement via a statement posted by the Premier Lacrosse League's social media accounts.

After 22 years, @GregBeast32 is officially retiring from playing.⠀⠀Greg Gurenlian reinvented the position, pioneering new techniques and training in the game. ⠀⠀The Beast has hung up the cleats. pic.twitter.com/veuIYIOkAT — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) January 22, 2020

"Every single time I have ever put on a helmet I have given everything I have," Gurenlian wrote. "Physically and emotionally, I've left it all on the field for the people I played for and with. I've made tons of friendships, created countless memories, won championships, set records and truly reached my potential in something."

Known by his nickname "The Beast," Gurenlian played at Penn State from 2003 to 2006. He finished his career with a faceoff win percentage of 58 percent and won a total of 508 draws, third all time for the program.

Gurenlian also picked up 305 ground balls in his career.

The Penn State alumnus went on to play professionally for Major League Lacrosse.

There, he became the first faceoff man to win league MVP. He also won an MLL championship with the New York Lizards before retiring from the game.

He came out of retirement for the inaugural season of the PLL in 2019, playing for Redwoods Lacrosse Club for one year before announcing his retirement on Wednesday.

"It is now time to take my next steps into a new phase of my life where I believe I can be of even greater use. Helping the PLL in other ways off of the field where I can provide insight to fans on the next generation of athletes," Gurenlian wrote. "I'm forever grateful to this sport and to the people in this league. You'll be seeing a lot of me and I can't wait to get to work on the next chapter of my life."