After burying the game-winning goal to send Penn State home with an overtime victory over then-No. 6 Penn, senior attackman Mac O'Keefe was named to the USILA Team of the Week.

O'Keefe's goal was his fourth of the game. He added one assist for a total of five points on the day, the most of any Nittany Lion.

The senior has 22 goals and six assists through five games this year.