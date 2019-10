Penn State received its second commitment of the week when Finn Scanlon joined the recruiting class of 2021 on Wednesday.

Scanlon is a 6-foot, 175-pound defenseman from Gonzaga College High School. He also plays club for Blackwolf Lacrosse.

Other schools Scanlon considered were Princeton, Cornell, North Carolina, Yale and Dartmouth.

Scanlon is the third member of Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class, joining goalie Jack Fracyon and Lake Baker.