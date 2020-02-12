Penn State earned the No. 4 spot on the NCAA’s Top Five Plays of the Week.

Grant Ament swung Dylan Foulds a no-look pass behind the back, which Foulds put away for the team’s final goal of the day.

Penn State men's lacrosse picked up the No. 4 spot on the NCAA's Plays of the Week.Great finish from Foulds after an incredible setup from Ament. pic.twitter.com/VrS273iMkV — Max Jordan (@maxjordan00) February 12, 2020

Ament leads the Big Ten with seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points through two games.

Foulds and Ament both recorded a hat trick in the 19-10 drumming over Villanova Saturday to improve to 2-0 on the season.