Penn State men's lacrosse NCAA semifinal vs Yale, Grant Ament (1)
Buy Now

Grant Ament (1) looks to make a pass during the NCAA men’s lacrosse semifinal game against Yale at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, May 25, 2019. The no. 5 Bulldogs defeated the no. 1 seed Nittany Lions 21-17.

 Jonah Rosen

Penn State earned the No. 4 spot on the NCAA’s Top Five Plays of the Week.

Grant Ament swung Dylan Foulds a no-look pass behind the back, which Foulds put away for the team’s final goal of the day.

Ament leads the Big Ten with seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points through two games.

Foulds and Ament both recorded a hat trick in the 19-10 drumming over Villanova Saturday to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags