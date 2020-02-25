Penn State Men's Lacrosse Vs St Joseph's, Kneese (34) Save
Goalie Colby Kneese (34) saves a shot on goal during Penn State's game against St Joseph's . The Nittany Lions triumphed over the Hawks 19-4 Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Panzer Stadium.

 

Even after a devastating loss on Saturday, one Penn Stater is receiving individual accolades.

Senior goalie Colby Kneese was named a Big Ten Co-Specialist of the Week alongside Rutgers goalie Stephen Russo after a stout performance in goal in the Nittany Lions’ 12-10 loss against Yale.

Kneese played the entire game and totaled a season-high 16 saves with 12 goals allowed, keeping Penn State within striking distance of the Bulldogs.

Kneese now has a .584 save percentage for the No. 2 Nittany Lions.

Penn State is set to travel to Philadelphia to take on No. 6 Penn on Saturday.

