Penn State didn't fall far after its first loss of the season.

The Nittany Lions are now the No. 2 team in the nation according to the USILA Coaches Poll, one spot lower than their previous ranking that they earned last week.

Yale, the team that beat Penn State, took the top spot. The Bulldogs received all 21 votes for first place.

Defending National Champion Virginia took a major tumble from No. 2 to No. 8 after a decisive defeat at the hands of Princeton.

There are four Big Ten teams ranked in the poll: Penn State, Maryland (No. 7), Ohio State (No. 16) and Johns Hopkins (No. 18).