The Big Ten race is beginning to shape up before it even officially starts.

Through five weeks of the 2020 season, there seem to be two teams that stand above the rest in the six-team conference — Penn State and Maryland.

Aside from these two powerhouses, the rest of the conference has had its fair share of early-season woes in an eventful first few weeks of the regular season.

Penn State’s game against Penn came down to the wire and ended in favor of the Nittany Lions, but who else shined in the Big Ten this past week?

Below are some storylines from the fifth week of nonconference play.

Maryland handles top-five opponent

The Terrapins may have had a pretty sketchy start to the season, but they registered an exclamation-mark victory on Saturday to improve to 3-1.

Maryland defeated Notre Dame, who was previously ranked No. 5, by a score of 14-9 in College Park, Maryland to pick up its third ranked win of 2020.

Junior midfielder Logan Wisnauskas led the Terps with five total goals as they pulled away from a 7-7 tie early in the third quarter.

The Terrapins haven’t let adversity get the best of them yet this season. They staved off unranked Richmond in a two-overtime thriller, defeated No. 6 Penn by two and lost on the road to unranked Villanova by one point.

In a season where many top teams have lost, Maryland’s ability to handily defeat the Irish showed its tenacity and cemented the Terrapins as a true title contender.

Maryland is set to host Albany before its marquee matchup against No. 8 Virginia on March 14.

Johns Hopkins and Rutgers struggling mightily

Two teams that were seen as preseason contenders in a stacked Big Ten have been streaking lately — but not in the win column.

The Blue Jays and Scarlet Knights have both lost their last three games and now both have losing records.

Johns Hopkins lost to a ranked Princeton team 18-11 and was led by freshman attackman Owen Murphy’s three goals. The Blue Jays couldn’t overcome an early poor defensive showing and only led for a total of 53 seconds.

Sophomore attackman Joey Epstein and company host No. 1 Syracuse on Saturday and will likely need to be at the top of their game if they want to avoid losing their fourth straight game.

Rutgers, on the other hand, lost a lot closer of a game. The Scarlet Knights were defeated by Stony Brook 14-13 on Saturday.

Even though his team only lost by one, coach Brian Brecht is sure to be displeased by his team’s performance against an unranked team at home in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Stony Brook scored six unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to take a late lead and never relinquished it, forcing Rutgers into its third straight loss.

The road will only get bumpier for the Scarlet Knights. They are set to travel to No. 6 Princeton on Saturday before hosting No. 1 Syracuse on March 14 in a defining two-game stretch for the team.

Justin Inacio stars in losing effort for Ohio State

The Buckeyes didn’t get the result they wanted at home, but there was a silver lining to their 17-16 loss against Cornell.

Junior faceoff specialist Justin Inacio tallied 30 faceoff wins, which set both the Big Ten and Ohio State records for most faceoff wins in a single game.

The standout performance was just two faceoff wins shy of the NCAA single-game record. Inacio won 81 percent of the faceoffs he appeared in, going 30-for-37.

The faceoff specialist position has been a point of continuity for a 3-2 Ohio State team this season as it hosts Hofstra on Saturday and No. 10 Notre Dame on Tuesday.

In the polls

In a week where three Big Ten teams dropped like flies, only three made it into the USILA Coaches Poll.

Penn State stood pat at No. 2, but it was close. The Nittany Lions had seven first-place votes, the same amount as No. 1 Syracuse.

Maryland came in at No. 7 for the second-straight week after its win over Notre Dame and Ohio State dropped one spot to No. 19 after its one-point loss to Cornell.

Michigan, Johns Hopkins and Rutgers did not receive votes in the poll.