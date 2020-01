Penn State's attack duo continues to earn recognition ahead of the new season.

Both Grant Ament and Mac O'Keefe were named to Inside Lacrosse's Player of the Year watch list.

O'Keefe, who was college lacrosse's leading goal scorer in 2019, came in at No. 9 on the list.

The 2019 Tewaaraton finalist Ament topped the list of 10 players.

Penn State's regular season begins on Feb. 1 at home against Lafayette.