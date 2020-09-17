On Thursday, another Penn State men’s lacrosse star forward was drafted early in the National Lacrosse League Draft.

Dylan Foulds, who ranks fourth in the Big Ten in shot percentage at .462 and ninth in the Big Ten in man-up goals with two, was drafted 35th overall in the NLL Draft by the Philadelphia Wings.

In 2020, Foulds started all seven games and totaled 16 points on 12 goals and four assists.

Foulds will still compete for Penn State this 2021 season.

