Penn State may not have been a renowned program until recently, but the team has had some impressive showings in its 100-plus year history.

The Nittany Lions, who officially began fielding a team in 1913, have amassed 549 wins since their first season that featured just two games.

Whether it’s breaking a losing streak or keeping a winning streak alive, below are some of the most impressive wins in Penn State’s history.

No. 5: Lafayette in 2020

Coming off its first Final Four appearance, nobody expected Penn State to be challenged in its 2020 season opener.

And it wasn’t.

Penn State got out to a quick 8-2 halftime lead and never looked back, eventually defeating Lafayette 16-9 in the late February affair.

Attackman Grant Ament racked up four goals and six assists, all 10 points coming in the first three quarters.

The game was the first between the two teams since 1996.

It wasn’t just the result that was profound — it was also the history between the two teams that stood out.

The Nittany Lions’ win over the Leopards pushed them to 26-0 in the all-time series, which goes back to 1927.

No. 4: Bucknell in 1987

Penn State’s rise to national prominence didn’t take place until the late 2010s, but the 1980s also provided a time of prosperity for the Nittany Lion program.

Led by coach Glenn Thiel, Penn State came into its second-to-last game of the regular season with a 9-4 record and an opportunity to do something the team had never yet accomplished — finish with at least 10 wins.

Achieving a 17-12 win over Bucknell in Happy Valley, the Nittany Lions recorded double-digit wins for the first time in their 74-year history.

Thiel’s success didn’t end there. The National Lacrosse Hall of Fame member went on to accomplish four more 10-plus win seasons before moving on from the program in 2010.

The win over the Bison was also the second in a 10-game win streak over the Pennsylvania rival.

No. 3: UMass in 2011

Taking the Penn State job in 2011, coach Jeff Tambroni immediately made a positive impact on the team.

The Nittany Lions were coming off one of the worst finishes in recent memory, as they limped to a 2-11 record in 2010.

Tambroni, though, helped lead Penn State to a 7-7 record and a 4-2 conference finish. Among those seven wins was a close road win over ranked opponent UMass.

Midfielder Kyle VanThof scored four goals as the Nittany Lions battled the No. 10 Minutemen to a 8-7 victory in Amherst, Massachusetts.

The win was Tambroni’s first over a top-10 team in his time with the program and Penn State’s first since 2008.

No. 2: Loyola in 2019

Coming off its first NCAA Tournament win in team history, Penn State continued to show its dominance in the second round.

Facing Loyola, the Nittany Lions used a nine-goal second period to eventually win 21-14 to advance to the national semifinals.

Ament facilitated all day long, tallying eight assists and one goal as attackman Mac O’Keefe scored nine goals of his own.

Penn State’s seven-point win pushed it to the Final Four, where it would eventually lose to Yale for the second time that season.

The win was also the Nittany Lions’ fifth 20-plus point performance of the year, which set a season record.

No. 1: Maryland in 2019

In one of the most highly-anticipated regular season games in 2019, Penn State finally got over the hump against one of its biggest rivals.

Coming into their first Big Ten game of the season, the Nittany Lions sat at 7-1 on the year and boasted the No. 1 ranking in the USILA Coaches Poll. Maryland, on the other hand, was 8-1 and was the third ranked team in the nation.

Attackman Mac O’Keefe and company stormed into Maryland Stadium and bolted out to an 8-1 lead at the end of the first quarter.

That’s all it would take for Penn State, as the Terrapins could never reclaim the lead and eventually fell 13-10 for their second loss of the season.

The Nittany Lions’ showing against Maryland proved they were legitimate, as it was the team’s first win over the Terps since 1920.

Yes, it had been 99 years since Penn State had last defeated its Big Ten rival. Before it's win in 2019, the team trailed 40-2 in the all-time series.

The win was also the Nittany Lions’ biggest regular season win in a season filled with firsts, as Penn State eventually reached the Final Four for the first time.

