Earlier this spring, Penn State lost its best player to ever play for the program — and now the Nittany Lions are trying to replace him.

Penn State's all-time leading scorer Grant Ament moved on to the Premier Lacrosse League after his redshirt senior season, forgoing an extra year of eligibility after the coronavirus derailed the Nittany Lions’ 2020 campaign.

Ament was far and away the best player on a stacked squad for head coach Jeff Tambroni a season ago, but the attack position is in good hands for both the immediate and distant futures.

The biggest name coming back on the offensive side of the ball is Mac O’Keefe, who elected to return as a graduate student for the 2021 season in search of his first national championship.

Over the past couple of years, Ament and O’Keefe were regarded as one of the best duos in all of college lacrosse — and for good reason.

With four seasons under his belt, O’Keefe ranks first in Big Ten and program history with 192 goals and was a second team All-American in each of the past two seasons.

The Syosset, New York, native came out of the gates firing in what was expected to be his last college season in 2020 — scoring seven points in three straight games to start the year.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Minorities in Sports organization starts chapter at Penn State In a response to a lack of representation of marginalized groups within the sports industry,…

Aside from O’Keefe, there are a number of experienced attackmen returning for assistant coach John Haus’ offense.

The most experienced returner is sixth-year Dylan Foulds, who has been on Tambroni’s roster since his freshman year in 2016.

The Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, native started all seven games in 2020 and scored a season-high four points in what would turn out to be the final game of the season against Furman in mid-March.

Foulds was a consistent second fiddle behind Ament and O’Keefe, scoring in every game in 2020 while turning 16 points on 12 goals and four assists.

Junior TJ Malone, who is listed at the attackman position on the 2021 roster, mostly played midfield in 2020 with the explosive Ament, O’Keefe and Foulds taking the starting spots.

But Malone still produced, scoring a goal in every game and posting a career-high five goals in the season finale against Furman.

Having played just two seasons in college so far, Malone still has plenty of room to grow into becoming a star on the offensive side of the field for Penn State in the next couple of years.

Alongside O’Keefe, Foulds and Malone, four other attackmen return for the upcoming season — sophomore Jackson Reynolds, junior Joe White, junior Seamus Glynn and redshirt freshman Canyon Birch.

Even with a deep attackman position for the foreseeable future, Tambroni has still heavily recruited the position to sure it up for years to come.

Penn State brought in three attackmen in the class of 2020, all three being Pennsylvania natives and 4-star products, according to Inside Lacrosse.

Hummelstown native Mark Sickler, Philadelphia native Jeb Brenfleck and Garnet Valley native Jake Morin all join the program for their first season of college lacrosse in 2021.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State men's basketball position preview | A look at the Nittany Lion backcourt Penn State was able to reach new heights during the 2019-20 season as the Nittany Lions had their best season in recent memory behind star for…