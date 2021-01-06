Penn State is No. 4 in the US Lacrosse Magazine Top 20 preseason rankings. Duke comes in at No. 1 and the only Big Ten team ahead of the Nittany Lions is Maryland at No. 3.

https://www.uslaxmagazine.com/college/men/duke-ranked-no-1-in-nike-us-lacrosse-division-i-mens-preseason-top-20

Penn State gets back two All-Americans in fifth year players Nick Cardile and Mac O’Keefe. Both were named captains for the 2021 season by head coach Jeff Tambroni.

Penn State’s leader in points, Grant Ament, will not be returning because he was the number one pick in the 2020 PLL Draft.

The Nittany Lions started the shortened 2020 season with two losses to No. 3 Yale and No. 7 Cornell. Penn State finished the short season 5-2.

Penn State’s schedule for the 2021 season has not been released at this time.

