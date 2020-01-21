Behind every Penn State win are the players who do the dirty work.

Whether it’s winning numerous faceoffs or making crucial saves in goal, specialists play a vital role in the success of any program.

Experience will be a major factor this season for the Nittany Lions, as the core trio of specialists have a combined 119 games played under their belts.

Colby Kneese, Senior

While Penn State faces turnover in a few key positions, the goaltender slot is not a position coach Jeff Tambroni will have to agonize over.

Colby Kneese returns for his senior season after starting every game in goal for the Nittany Lions a year ago.

The four-year starter has saved 497 shots in his career, which is eighth in Penn State history. He has also earned a .520 career save percentage.

Kneese’s best season came in 2018 he averaged 8.91 goals allowed while tallying a .549 save percentage.

Kneese’s impressive body of work hasn’t gone unnoticed, as he was an honorable mention All-American in 2019 and has been twice named to the second team All-Big Ten (2018, 2019).

The Nittany Lions’ eruptive attack gives the team breathing room, but Kneese’s reliability will need to hold firm for Penn State to make another deep postseason run.

Gerard Arceri, Senior

Another player with plenty of experience, faceoff specialist Gerard Arceri will hope to capitalize on a fruitful career.

Arceri, entering his final season of eligibility, already holds the Penn State record in faceoffs won with 690. He also has picked up the second-most ground balls in program history with 435.

Arceri’s most productive year came last season, when he picked up 187 ground balls and won 278 faceoffs.

A Tewaaraton Watchlist member in 2019, Arceri was named to the All-American third team in both 2018 and 2019 and was an honorable mention All-American in his freshman season.

Arceri, along with fellow faceoff specialist Jake Glatz, allows Penn State to gain possession in crunch time.

Jake Glatz, Junior

Glatz’ role has increased in each of his two seasons in Happy Valley, and that trend will likely continue in 2020 as the junior gains more experience.

Glatz showed steady improvement as he gained a bigger role last season, as he scored his first two career goals and won 40 more faceoffs than in his freshman campaign.

The Pennsylvania native gathered valuable postseason experience last year, going 1-2 on faceoffs in Penn State’s loss against Yale in the Final Four.

Arceri, barring injury, will inevitably take the vast majority of faceoffs, but Glatz has an opportunity to further cement himself into the lineup for his last two seasons of eligibility.

Other key contributors

Behind Kneese in the goaltender depth chart is the only other goalie with game experience, junior Dylan Sulzbach.

Sulzbach appeared in two games for Penn State last season, saving four of the five shots he faced.

A newcomer to the goaltender position for Penn State is freshman Teddy Darcey, brother of former Nittany Lion Connor Darcey. Connor Darcey passed away after a car accident in June 2015.

It’s improbable freshman faceoff specialist Jack Henderson will find meaningful playing time in his first season as a Nittany Lion, but he may be able to find minutes in lopsided affairs.