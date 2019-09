Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class received its second member in faceoff specialist Lake Baker.

Baker is a four-star recruit out of Coronado High School in Nevada. He played club lacrosse for West Coast Starz.

Baker is the 94th-ranked recruit in the 2021 class according to Inside Lacrosse.

Baker joins goaltender Jack Fracyon, who committed on Sept. 22, in the class.