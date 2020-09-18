While the 2021 NCAA men's lacrosse season may still be months away, many media sites are already producing their best guess as to who the premier teams will be this coming season.

US Lacrosse Magazine released its top five rankings for the upcoming season today, and unsurprisingly Penn State has earned a spot among other lacrosse powerhouses at the top of the rankings.

According to the magazine, the Nittany Lions are No. 4, citing that all but one of their top seven scorers will be returning for the season as well as faceoff man Gerard Arceri and goalie Colby Kneese.

However, the one player who will not be returning is Grant Ament, the number one pick in the 2020 PLL draft and Penn State record holder for both points and assists.

US Lacrosse magazine also used the Nittany Lions rocky start to the previous season as another reason why they are not ranked higher.

The remainder of the top five consists of Maryland coming in at No. 5, Virginia at No. 3, Syracuse at No. 2, and Duke claiming the top spot in the rankings.

