Penn State hasn’t always been a powerhouse on the lacrosse field, but a regime change a decade ago has changed the expectations for the program.

When current Nittany Lion coach Jeff Tambroni took over in 2010, there hadn’t been much success for the squad in recent memory.

Penn State was coming off one of the worst years in its history with a 2-11 record — the least amount of wins in a season since 1979.

But when Tambroni arrived in Happy Valley, he was ready to turn the tide for a Nittany Lion program that had failed to make the NCAA tournament since 2005.

Tambroni didn’t come to Penn State as an unproven coach — he won the Division I USILA Coach of the Year award in 2009 after leading Cornell to the Final Four and achieved his 100th win in just his 134th game as head coach in his final campaign with the Big Red in 2010.

Former All-American midfielder Rich Mauti was a member of one of the most fruitful eras for the Nittany Lions in the mid-to-late 1970s and kept tabs on his alma mater’s hardships, but knew Penn State's decision to hire Tambroni would put the team on an upward trajectory.

“I knew when he came he had done some great, great things at Cornell — I had a lot of friends up at Cornell in the lacrosse world,” Mauti said. “They said great things about him and it took him a couple of years to get on track because Penn State was coming from pretty close to ground zero.”

Tambroni’s first season as coach wasn’t staggering, but he led the team to a 7-7 record including two wins over ranked programs, just one calendar year after the Nittany Lions’ abysmal 2010 season.

Over the next couple of years, however, Penn State started to shine on the national stage as well. Tambroni’s second season in 2012 saw the team finish with a 5-1 CAA record and a spot in the USILA Coaches Poll at No. 16, while his third season in 2013 boasted a 6-0 CAA record, a No. 13 ranking at the end of the year and an NCAA tournament appearance.

Former Nittany Lion goalie Austin Kaut was a freshman in Tambroni’s first year at Penn State and was an integral piece in the squad’s divorce from mediocrity over his four seasons with the team.

In his four seasons as the starting netminder, Kaut contributed in 35 wins and just 24 losses.

While Kaut wasn’t recruited by Tambroni nor his coaching staff, the young player kept an open mind and listened to his new coach when he began implementing his own culture and scheme.

“When Coach Tambroni first stepped on campus, he told us about building a brand, building a dynasty and laying the foundation brick by brick, and, as he put it, being a part of that initial foundation and getting into the spotlight,” Kaut said.

But Kaut and the rest of the team didn’t always finish in the win column in Tambroni’s first few years.

From being bounced in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in 2013 to facing a 3-game midseason losing streak in 2014, the Nittany Lions kept their minds unclouded under the guidance of their head coach.

“He brought a mentality of togetherness, hard work and ethic — always giving 100%, no matter what you're doing,” Kaut said. “Whether it's in the classroom, in the community or on the field, so it was a different mindset and it actually helped me to grow in my career and put me where I'm at today.”

In Tambroni’s 10 seasons as coach, Penn State has suffered just one losing season while boasting three 10-plus win seasons.

Tambroni’s ability to keep his program on track didn’t just impress his current players at the time, it also impressed Penn State alumni, such as Mauti, and high school recruits.

“He’s just a guy I wish I could have played for,” Mauti said. “He puts out a heck of a product on the field and he’s finally getting some great recruits. It’s been tough recruiting up at Penn State for lacrosse, but he's finally broken that ice.”

The Nittany Lions’ rise to becoming national championship contenders was certainly aided by their affluence on the recruiting trail. The team has brought in many notable recruits in recent years, most notably all-time points leader Grant Ament and all-time leading goal scorer Mac O’Keefe.

And that recruiting prestige continues in 2020, as Tambroni brought in a recruiting class that featured six 4-star commits and three 3-star commits according to Inside Lacrosse.

Former Penn State midfielder Nick Spillane came to State College as an out-of-state recruit from New York, and credits his commitment to the well-rounded priorities of the program.

“I just think the way the programs ran from top to bottom, the attention to detail is unbelievable and absolutely second to none,” Spillane said. “From expectations academically, socially and obviously athletically, it doesn’t get much better anywhere else in the country in terms of that.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE