Penn State didn’t need much time to turn things around on Tuesday night.

The Nittany Lions (5-2) defeated Furman (1-5) by a score of 22-7 to rebound after their close loss to Cornell on Sunday.

Senior attackman Mac O’Keefe scored thrice for Penn State to get to his 28th goal of the season, which leads the team.

The Nittany Lions totaled almost double the amount of shots that the Paladins had, outpacing them 56-33 in total shots.

Redshirt freshman goalie Aleric Fyock entered the game in the crease for Penn State in the fourth quarter, finishing with four saves and no goals allowed.

Ten different Nittany Lions found the back of the net in a rather lopsided affair.

Below are some takeaways from Penn State’s decisive win in Greenville, South Carolina.

Nittany Lions strike early and often

Two days removed from a game in which Penn State fell behind 8-2 in the first quarter against Cornell, the Nittany Lions shifted the tide against the Paladins.

Penn State scored seven first-quarter goals against Furman, the most the team has registered in an opening quarter this season.

Five different Nittany Lions scored in the period, led by sophomore midfielder TJ Malone’s three goals.

Penn State hasn’t been able to build sizeable early leads in a majority of its games this season,

Gerard Arceri shines

Senior Gerard Arceri hasn’t had the most successful season, but his performance on Tuesday was among the best.

Arceri finished 17-for-21 on faceoff tries, good for third best on the year and best since Penn State’s mid-February affair against Villanova.

Arceri also tallied 19 ground balls, one more than his previous season-high.

The New York native rebounded nicely against Furman after four straight disappointing appearances at the faceoff X.

TJ Malone puts on a scoring clinic

Malone had an impressive evening against the Paladins.

Malone scored five goals of his own while also finding sophomore attackman Jack Traynor for his sole assist.

The second-year man out of West Chester, Pennsylvania now has 16 goals and seven assists on the season.

Malone has been a key underclassman that has stepped up when coach Jeff Tambroni needs scoring from someone other than Ament and O’Keefe.

The Nittany Lions will have 10 days of rest before hosting Lehigh on March 21.