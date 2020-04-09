Penn State goalie Colby Kneese announced in a Twitter post on Thursday that he will utilize his extra year of eligibility to return for the 2021 season.

"The decision was an easy one," Kneese said in the statement. "The opportunity to represent Penn State and compete with my teammates for a final round is something for which I will forever be grateful."

The goalie made 72 saves and finished the year with a .518 save percentage after six games.

Kneese is now the third senior to announce his return to the program. Defenseman Nick Cardile and attackman Mac O'Keefe previously announced their decisions earlier this month.

