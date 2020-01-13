Coming off its best season in school history, Penn State has a chance to earn even more accolades throughout the 2020 season.

Penn State, led by coach Jeff Tambroni, finished the 2019 season 16-2 (5-0 Big Ten), the best record in team history.

While Penn State is primed for repeated success, the team faces a brutal regular-season schedule.

Tambroni will have to gameplan against nine teams ranked in the Top 20 of the Nike/US Lacrosse preseason poll.

There are plenty of familiar faces for Penn State in the schedule. The team will face four teams from the state of Pennsylvania, including three ranked opponents —Villanova, Penn and Lehigh.

Lafayette, Feb. 1

The Nittany Lions open the regular season at home against Lafayette on Feb. 1, the first all-time meeting between the two programs.

The programs are somewhat familiar with each other, though, having met in a scrimmage last season.

Lafayette finished last season with a 4-11 record and is on a 10-game losing skid dating back to March 2 of last year.

Tambroni and company are 7-3 in regular-season openers since 2010, last losing to Villanova, 17-16 in overtime in 2018.

Villanova, Feb. 8

Speaking of Villanova, the Wildcats offer the first road test of the season for Penn State. The two programs have met every year since 2005, with Penn State leading the series 8-6.

The Nittany Lions blew out Villanova last season 17-7, with five different players scoring two-plus goals.

Yale, Feb. 22

Penn State’s only losses in 2019 came to Ivy League opponent Yale. A year later, the Nittany Lions have a shot at revenge on the team that knocked them out in the NCAA Tournament semifinals.

Penn State will host the Bulldogs on Feb. 22 for a pivotal early-season nonconference matchup.

Penn State has never won against Yale, losing all three previous games.

Cornell, March 8

The Nittany Lions will play in one neutral-site game during the regular season, facing Cornell in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Penn State defeated the Big Red last year at a neutral site and went 2-0 in its neutral-site regular-season games a year ago with a win over Jacksonville.

Big Ten season

Being undefeated in Big Ten competition proved the legitimacy of a stout Nittany Lion team last year, and is a stat the team would ideally replicate in 2020.

Penn State begins Big Ten play on March 29 when it hosts perennial powerhouse Maryland. The Nittany Lions are 1-6 all-time against the Terrapins, getting their first win against the program in 2019.

The teams last met in a top-three matchup in College Park. Penn State road an eight-goal first quarter to a 13-10 win to keep its status as the No. 1 team in the nation.

The Nittany Lions will close out the regular season with an away tilt against Rutgers on April 25.

Penn State defeated the Scarlet Knights 18-6 in last year’s Big Ten tournament, outscoring the men in red in every quarter.

The Big Ten Tournament will take place in Happy Valley this year, beginning on April 30 and ending on May 2.