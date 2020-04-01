Penn State saw four of its players named to the Maverik Media All-Americans list released by Inside Lacrosse on Wednesday.

Redshirt senior attackman Grant Ament was the lone Nittany Lion on the first team. Ament was the points leader on the nation's fifth-best scoring offense in 2020.

Senior attackman Mac O'Keefe and senior defenseman Nick Cardile made the list's second team.

O'Keefe's average of four goals per game was tied for fourth in all of Division I.

Cardile led Penn State's defense with eight caused turnovers. He also scooped up seven ground balls and scored two goals for himself in the five games he played in this season.

Junior midfielder Jack Kelly rounds out the list for the Nittany Lions, earning a spot as an honorable mention. Kelly scored 12 goals this season and made a number of highlight-reel plays in crucial moments for Penn State in 2020.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Three Penn State lacrosse players make final Tewaaraton watch lists Three Penn State lacrosse players earned recognition on the final Tewaaraton watch lists of …