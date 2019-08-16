Senior defenseman Nick Cardile will be the new bearer of Penn State’s honorary No. 16 jersey.

The jersey became a tradition after the death of goalie Connor Darcey in 2015. His No. 16 is passed down by the departing bearer to a rising senior who embodies Darcey’s competitiveness.

Cardile will become the fifth bearer of the symbolic jersey. He joins the group of James Burke, Matt Sexton, Ryan Keenan and Chris Sabia that has previously donned the number since the tradition began.

Cardile moved from long-stick midfielder to defenseman for the 2019 season. He led the team in caused turnovers with 22 and scooped up 40 ground balls, good for third-most on the team.