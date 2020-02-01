In its first game of the 2020 season, Penn State looked like the same explosive team from a season ago.

The Nittany Lions (1-0) defeated Lafayette (0-1) by a score of 16-9 on Saturday.

Penn State went on an 8-0 run in the first and second quarters after falling behind 1-0 early in the game.

Penn State scored on every extra-man opportunity presented to it, going for 4-4.

The Nittany Lions are now 55-51 all-time in season openers and 8-2 under coach Jeff Tambroni.

Below are some takeaways from Penn State’s season opener.

Gerard Arceri breaks a record

Senior faceoff specialist Gerard Arceri’s successful day against the Leopards was characterized by a career milestone.

Arceri broke the previous Penn State all-time ground ball record of 440 with his sixth ground ball pickup of the game. He came into the affair with 435 career ground balls.

Arceri also finished the game 19-of-21 on faceoffs.

Lafayette couldn’t find any continuity against Arceri, as the Leopards lined up four different players against Penn State’s feature faceoff specialist.

Stars shine bright

Penn State got its expected contributions from the dynamic duo of redshirt senior attackman Grant Ament and senior attackman Mac O’Keefe.

Ament, the leading point-scorer for the Nittany Lions a year ago, scored four goals and dished out six assists for a total of ten points.

O’Keefe continued his goal-scoring trend and found the back of the net six times for Penn State.

The duo accounted for 10 of the Nittany Lions’ 16 goals.

Kevin Hill returns

Redshirt senior Kevin Hill made an impact early in his return from injury.

Hill scored the last goal of the first quarter to put the Nittany Lions up 3-1 heading into the second. He now has 59 career goals.

Hill was forced to take a redshirt after suffering an injury in Penn State’s first game of 2019 against Villanova.