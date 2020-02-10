A 2-0 start hasn't been enough for Penn State to move up to the No. 1 spot in the USILA Coaches Poll.

Coming off of a 19-10 victory over Villanova — previously the poll's 20th best team — the Nittany Lions remain at the No. 2 spot, trailing only defending national champion Virginia.

The Cavaliers earned 12 first-place votes after starting their season with a win over Loyola Maryland. Penn State earned six votes.

The Nittany Lions are one of five ranked Big Ten teams, with Maryland at No. 4, Johns Hopkins at No. 10, Ohio State at No. 12 and Rutgers tied for the No. 19 spot with Richmond.