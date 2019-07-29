Penn State’s 2019 season ended one game shy of the National Championship, but expectations remain high for the Nittany Lions in 2020.

In the NCAA’s way-too-early Top 25, Penn State tops the list.

Four other Big Ten teams can be found in the rankings. Maryland was ranked No. 5, Johns Hopkins was placed at No. 9, Ohio State sits at No. 15 and Rutgers made the list at No. 17.

The Nittany Lions boasted the nation’s best offense in 2019, notching 518 total points throughout the 18-game season.

Penn State’s top-three point producers return to the offense in 2020.

Tewaaraton Award finalist Grant Ament led the country in assists with 96 and points with 126. He returns for his redshirt senior season.

Mac O’Keefe scored 78 goals, the most on the team and Division I lacrosse. He too will be playing out his final year in the blue and white.

Penn State’s third attackman Dylan Foulds produced 56 points in 2019, nearly doubling his output from 2018.

Other key contributors such as midfielder Jack Kelly, breakout freshmen TJ Malone and Jack Traynor, faceoff specialist Gerard Arceri and goalie Colby Kneese will all be back as the Nittany Lions look to build upon the most successful season in program history.