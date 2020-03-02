It may have taken a few minutes of overtime, but Penn State proved that this season boasts the best iteration of Nittany Lion lacrosse in program history.

No. 2 Penn State (4-1) defeated No. 6 Penn (1-2) in overtime by a score of 18-17 in Philadelphia on Saturday after suffering its first loss of the season at home against then-No. 3 Yale last weekend.

The Nittany Lions and Quakers were also featured in a close game a season ago that ended in a 15-14 home win for Penn State behind senior Nick Spillane’s two goals in the final three minutes that put the Nittany Lions ahead.

At the time of that game, Penn was reeling. It had yet to win in the 2019 season and was unranked, while Penn State was No. 5 in the country.

Back to this season, the game at Franklin Field played similarly to last year’s affair.

The Nittany Lions had just a two-goal lead at halftime and entered the final quarter of play down one. On the road, however, Penn State showed that it could face the fire and the flames and still come out on top.

Just looking at the stat sheet alone, the Nittany Lions should not have been in contention for a win at the end of this game. The Quakers boasted a better faceoff percentage and finished with six more shots on goal while only suffering one more turnover than Penn State.

But that’s why games aren’t played on paper.

Senior goalie Colby Kneese was killer in the crease for the Nittany Lions all game long, finishing with 18 saves. This season has been a coming out party for the goalie who is now one of the top shot-stoppers in the country after a pretty uneventful 2019.

With the development of Kneese on the defensive side, Penn State also was blessed with the upward trend of the front-line attackmen. Senior attackman Mac O’Keefe has been the most potent scorer for the Nittany Lions, while redshirt senior Grant Ament hasn’t missed a beat with his facilitating play.

O’Keefe and Ament both had lackluster days by their standards, as they combined for nine points. The duo was averaging 13.3 points per game in the four games prior and had larger impacts throughout the entirety of those games than against the Quakers.

Heading into overtime, this easily could’ve gotten into their heads, but it didn’t.

O’Keefe scored the game-winner to pick up his 22nd goal of the season through five games and Ament continued to lead his team as one of the most recognizable names in lacrosse.

The Nittany Lions’ expected contributors haven’t had to pull all the weight, either. Role players have stepped up in crucial moments to propel Penn State past its opponents as well.

Take sophomore attackman Jack Traynor, for example. He scored four goals against Penn, doubling his previous career high of two.

As the Nittany Lions expect to keep winning throughout the duration of the regular season and beyond, the emergence of young players like Traynor is sure to be a comforting asset for one of the nation’s top contenders.

Penn State, even with its struggles over the past two weeks, is in prime position to reclaim the No. 1 spot in the USILA Coaches Poll this week after Yale’s strange 13-10 loss to UMass and with No. 3 Syracuse still yet to be tested on the road (4-0 at the Carrier Dome).

If the Nittany Lions can do what they’re supposed to do over the next few weeks, they should easily keep the No. 1 crown for the foreseeable future.

In a season where most top teams have lost games that they should’ve won, Penn State should feel great about itself that it has just one loss after games against Villanova, Yale and Penn.

With their toughest road game of the year out of the way, the Nittany Lions go into an easier part of their schedule over their next three games before potentially setting up a marquee matchup against No. 4 Maryland at Panzer.

Rest easy, Jeff Tambroni — your team is better than last year’s and right where it needs to be after its toughest stretch of the season.