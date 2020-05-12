Penn State has swiped another former Johns Hopkins commit.

Four-star midfielder Ethan Long flipped his commitment from the Bluejays to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday, according to Ty Xanders, the director of recruiting for Inside Lacrosse.

IL's No. 58 junior Ethan Long '21, A/M, Calvert Hall (Md.) / @CrabsLacrosse has flipped from @JHUmenslacrosse to @PennStateMLAX. He's the second former Hop verbal to opt for the Nittany Lions this month, joining 4-star Will Peden: https://t.co/G5HuzWv5rJ — Ty Xanders (@tyxanders) May 12, 2020

Long is the 58th ranked player in the class of 2021 and plays for Calvert Hall College High School in Towson, Maryland.

Long joins 4-star attacker Will Peden as the second Johns Hopkins commit to flip to Penn State.

Penn State now has 13 commitments in the class of 2021, including one 5-star and seven 4-stars.