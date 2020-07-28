Just two games into his Premier Lacrosse League career, former Penn State attackman Grant Ament is putting on a show.

Ament went behind-the-back to find Archers teammate Tom Schreiber as the third quarter came to a close against Waterdogs to give his team its first lead of the game on Tuesday.

GRANT AMENT BEHIND THE BACK TO TOM SCHREIBER! pic.twitter.com/1VyZ0M8ocQ — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) July 29, 2020

Ament’s assist was his third of the game and increased his scoring total to four points on the day.

The rookie’s pass caught plenty of attention on social media, and his team posted another angle of the unique highlight on Twitter.

The Doylestown, Pennsylvania, native scored four points in his PLL debut on three goals and one assist in an 11-10 win over Atlas on Monday.