After a shakeup at the top, Penn State is holding tight at the No. 2 in the latest USILA Coaches Poll.

Syracuse, currently 4-0, made the jump from No. 3 to No. 1 following Yale's stunning loss to UMass which forced the Bulldogs down to No. 5.

The Orange received seven first-place votes and totaled 376 points in the poll. The Nittany Lions also received seven votes but had three fewer points, sitting at 373.

North Carolina, the No. 3 team, received four first place votes. Maryland, the No. 4 team, got two.

Penn State survived a major test provided by Penn on Saturday, escaping Philadelphia with an overtime victory. The Nittany Lions are 4-1 on the season and will face No. 7 Cornell on Sunday at a neutral site.